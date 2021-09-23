Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Thursday said he hopes Vice-President Leni Robredo would announce her plans for the 2022 elections soon, as more names have announced their bid for the presidency.

"Muli, nananawagan kaming mga Magdalo kay VP Leni na magbigay na ng agarang desisyon ukol sa darating na 2022 elections," said Trillanes, chairman of the Magdalo group.

(The Magdalo group is calling on VP Leni to make an immediate decision regarding the 2022 elections.)

"Kailangan nang sagutin ang pangamba ng karamihan kung pamumunuan niya ba ang tunay na oposisyon sa pamamagitan ng pagtakbo bilang presidente o ipapaubaya na lang sa iba na ipagpatuloy ang laban tungo sa tunay na pagbabago.

"Hindi tayo nagmamadali pero hindi rin dapat tayo nagpapahuli sa usapin ng taumbayan."

(We need to respond to those who are concerned whether she will lead the real opposition by running for president or she will let others take the lead as we embark on a path toward real change. We are not in a rush, but at the same time we do not want to be behind when it comes to matters concerning the people.)

