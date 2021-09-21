In same survey, Trillanes is primary candidate for VP, 21 names for senators

MANILA — Opposition coalition 1Sambayan is choosing from among Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and former senator Antonio Trillanes IV as bet for President in an internal survey among its members.

“Sino ang gusto mong tumakbong Presidente at Bise Presidente sa Pambansang Halalan sa Mayo 9, 2022? Pumili ng isa sa bawat puwesto,” the third survey question asked, based on a screenshot of the document shown to ABS-CBN News by a reliable source.

(Who do you want to run for President and Vice President for the national elections on May 9, 2022? Choose one for every position.)

NEW: Opposition coalition 1Sambayan is choosing between Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and ex-Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV as candidates for president, based on an internal survey. Sens. Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo Lacson also being considered. pic.twitter.com/coyWLKYiQJ — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) September 21, 2021

Trillanes, Robredo and Domagoso were listed as among potential presidential candidates who have consented to 1Sambayan’s selection process.

But 2 other names were also included — those of Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who were described as “maaari ring isaalang-aalang” (who may also be considered).

The two have already separately declared their presidential bids.

For vice president, only Trillanes’ name was listed in the first group.

The second group of candidates who may also be considered for VP are former senator Bam Aquino, Sen. Grace Poe and Senate President Tito Sotto, who has already declared his intent to run for the post.

Meanwhile, 21 names were listed as possible choices for senator:

Former Sen. Bam Aquino

Former Vice President Jojo Binay

Sen. Leila de Lima

Monsour del Rosario

Law dean Chel Diokno

Former senator JV Ejercito

Gov. Chiz Escudero

Robredo's spokesperson Barry Gutierrez

Samira Gutoc

Sen. Risa Hontiveros

Former Comelec commissioner Gregorio Larrazabal

Rep. Loren Legarda

Sonny Matula

Dr. Minguita Padilla

Sen. Kiko Pangilinan

Rep. Vilma Santos

Former Sen. Sonny Trillanes IV

Sen. Joel Villanueva

Rep. Carlos Zarate

Sen. Migz Zubiri

Meanwhile, screenshots shared by another reliable source confirmed the same names being considered for president, vice president and senators without the distinction as to whether the candidates had consented to 1Sambayan’s search process.

The survey is ongoing and will end on September 25.

WATCH

Watch more on iWantTFC

1Sambayan has not released preliminary results of its survey, which covers 123 member organizations, coalitions and sectoral organizations, 47 local chapters, 22 foreign chapters and 12 youth chapters.

The respondents were also asked about issues most important to them and their bases for choosing their candidates.

Choices for issues include jobs, pandemic response and health, West Philippine Sea, education, environment, justice and peace, corruption and incompetence, human rights, hunger, moral and cultural values, prices and inflation, and infrastructure, transportation and telecommunications.

Among the qualities of the candidates that survey respondents are asked if they will consider: personal and public integrity, track record or past performance, and campaign machinery.