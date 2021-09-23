Residents in an area under granular lockdown in Brgy. UP Campus in Quezon City undergo mass swab testing on September 22, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday logged 17,411 more COVID-19 cases, while occupancy rate of intensive care unit (ICU) beds across the country reached 79 percent, the highest recorded so far, according to the Department of Health.

The country's total recorded COVID-19 infections climbed to 2,434,753, of which 165,790 are active, the health department's latest bulletin showed.

Positivity rate is 24.6 percent, based on test results of 71,010 individuals screened for the disease on Tuesday. The rate is the lowest in over a month or since Aug. 17, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said.

The respiratory disease, which is believed to have first emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019, claimed 177 more lives in the Philippines. The death toll stood at 37,405.

Guido said the number of new deaths has been more than 100 for the 12th straight day.

Recoveries also increased by 14,090 to 2,231,558, accounting for 91.7 percent of the running tally.

Three laboratories failed to submit data on time.

The ICU occupancy rate nationwide soared to 79 percent, the highest since data became available. In Metro Manila, 80 percent of ICU beds are currently utilized.

Seventy-two percent of ward beds in Metro Manila and in the whole country are also being used, DOH data showed.

Earlier in the day, Philippine authorities announced that a fourth of the target population in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A total of 19,376,832 people have been fully immunized as of Sept. 22, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

More details to follow.