Health workers inoculate San Fernando, Pampanga residents under the A4 category against COVID-19 during the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express initiative at the Laus Convention Center on Sept. 17, 2021. Jay Ganzon, OVP/File





MANILA — The Philippines has fully vaccinated against COVID-19 about a quarter of its target population to be able to achieve herd immunity, with the capital region nearing the complete inoculation of 70 percent of target residents, an official said Thursday.

Authorities have administered some 42.6 million COVID-19 shots nationwide, of which around 23.2 million were first jabs, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

There are 19,376,832 people have been fully immunized, as of Sept. 22, he said in a press briefing. The national target is 77.1 million.

Among Metro Manila's around 13.5 million people, at least 8.3 million have received their first dose, and at least 6.7 million have completed the vaccination, representing a 69.16 percent coverage ratio, Roque said.

"Malapit na po sa (it is near) 70 percent," he said of the capital region's immunization coverage.

"Malapit na po ang better Christmas. Patuloy po tayong magpabakuna," he added.

(A better Christmas is approaching. Let us all get vaccinated.)

The World Health Organization earlier said countries need to vaccinate some 85 percent of their population against COVID-19 following the emergence of more transmissible variants.

The WHO urges countries to inoculate 10 percent of their population by September, 40 percent by yearend, and 70 percent by June next year, according to Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, its representative to the Philippines.







The Philippines, which is fighting one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, has confirmed some 2.4 million coronavirus infections, including about 37,000 deaths overall.



Authorities are testing until Sept. 30 a new alert system with granular lockdowns in Metro Manila in a bid to better contain COVID-19 clusters while allowing business activity.

The region's next alert level rests on the health department in consultation with local governments, Roque said.

Discussions on whether or not the alert level system should be expanded to other areas are "premature" for now, said Roque.

"Hayaan muna nating matapos 'yong pangalawang linggo at tingnan natin kung anong magiging datos," he said.

(Let us allow the second week to pass and then let's look at the what the data will be.)

Video courtesy of PTV