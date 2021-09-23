MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday received over 728,000 more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the country continues to log tens of thousands of infections daily.

According to the National Task Force against COVID-19 (NTF), 677,430 vials of the US-made jabs arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City at 9:20 p.m. while 51,480 doses were delivered to Cebu City at 6:35 p.m.

The NTF said that of the 677,430 vials unloaded in NAIA, 92,430 will be sent to Davao City on Friday.

With the arrival of the new batch of COVID-19 jabs, the Philippines has received nearly 67 million vaccine doses so far. On Wednesday, more than 940,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech jabs were also delivered to the country.

NTF policy chief implementer and vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. earlier said the government is expecting more than 34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers this month. Of this number, over 15,000,000 doses have been delivered so far.

The Philippines is battling a new wave of COVID-19 infections due to the community transmission of the more virulent Delta variant, but new cases have fallen to below the 20,000-mark in the past 5 days, data showed.

The country's total recorded COVID-19 infections have reached 2,434,753, of which 165,790 are active, the health department bared.

The respiratory disease, believed to have first emerged in China in late 2019, has claimed 37,405 lives in the Philippines while 2,231,558 have recuperated from it.

A total of 19,376,832 people in the country have been fully immunized as of Sept. 22, Malacañang said earlier.

