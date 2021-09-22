#LabanLeni2022 trends

Vice President Leni Robredo presents the proposed 2022 Budget of the Office of the Vice President presentation before the Senate Committee on Finance on Sept. 21, 2021. Charlie Villegas, OVP



MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo's camp on Wednesday asked her supporters to stay "chill" as she held back on announcing her 2022 election plans, even after 3 other potential rivals said they would seek the presidency.

Robredo "will make her own announcement in due time," said her spokesman Atty. Barry Gutierrez.

"Chill lang tayo," he told Robredo's supporters in a short statement.

(Let us just chill.)

Robredo on Friday said while she was giving herself until the fourth week of September to finalize her 2022 plans. She said she was ready to face any opponent if chosen as standard-bearer of anti-administration forces.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and senators Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo Lacson have announced their runs for president ahead of the Oct. 1 to 8 filing of candidacies.

Robredo earlier confirmed Domagoso and Pacquiao were among parties she was talking with in hopes of forming a 2022 alliance. She said Lacson was already "closed" to the talks.



The hashtag #LabanLeni2022 topped Philippine Twitter trends at around 4 PM, with supporters urging the Vice President to eye succeeding President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte and Robredo previously sparred over a number of issues since they assumed power in 2016, including the administration's war on drugs, West Philippine Sea policy, and management of the COVID-19 crisis.

The 76-year-old Duterte is banned by the constitution from seeking reelection. In early September, he formally accepted his nomination to run for vice president in 2022, a move that critics said was a ploy to keep power and dodge legal cases.

