Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian

MANILA — At least 10 senators have signed the Senate Committee on Ways and Means' report recommending the "immediate expulsion" of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) from the country, over six months since the report was finalized.

In a statement, panel chairperson Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said that the report, initially just a chairman's report, has finally "mustered enough support" from his fellow legislators.

“Isa itong mahalagang hakbang para mapigilan ang paglaganap ng krimeng nagmumula sa ilang kumpanya ng POGO. Inaasahan natin na maabot ang ating layunin na mapanatili ang kaayusan sa bansa, na siyang magdudulot ng paglago ng ating ekonomiya,” Gatchalian said.

Gatchalian needed the signatures of at least 10 colleagues before he could formally file Committee Report No. 136.



Under the committee report, the Senate urges the executive department to "cease the operations of POGOs."

"This is aimed at safeguarding the well-being of the Filipino people and maintaining a trajectory of growth and development in line with the administration’s economic reforms," Gatchalian explained.

In the same report, Gatchalian urged the Department of Labor and Employment to look for alternative livelihoods for Filipinos who would be displaced by the closure of POGOs.

“Malinaw sa datos na ating nakalap nitong mga nakaraang buwan na ginagamit ng mga kawatan ang POGO para makapagsagawa ng mga krimen na kinabibilangan ng human trafficking, at iba’t ibang investment tulad ng crypto-currency at love scam,” Gatchalian added.