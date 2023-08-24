Home  >  News

BI ordered to start deportation process vs foreigners nabbed in Pasay POGO hub

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2023 10:26 PM

Philippine authorities launched a manhunt for a Chinese national who escaped from the custody of the immigration bureau.

The fugitive was among hundreds of foreigners who were detained after a raid on an offshore gaming hub. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 24, 2023
