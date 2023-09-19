A teacher makes last-minute preparation inside a classroom at the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City on August 28, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- The Department of Education (DepEd) has identified the schools that will join the pilot implementation of the revised K to 10 curriculum, dubbed by the department as the "Matatag Curriculum."

In a televised interview on Tuesday, DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas said they picked five schools in seven different regions that will execute the changes in the curriculum for Kinder and Grades 1, 4 and 7.

"This is going to be part of a research, dahil dito titingnan natin iyong ating mga challenges, issues and gaps that maybe associated with the pilot implementation," Bringas explained. "Para kapag nag-full implementation na tayo by 2028 for the said grade level, then magiging mas smooth na ang ating implementation kasi naka-phase or stage implementation lang tayo."

For the pilot testing, DepEd conducted an orientation with school heads, supervisors and superintendents to equip them in using the new curriculum guide.

They will monitor the implementation of the program and provide technical assistance to the teachers, Bringas added.

"Na-decongest ang ating curriculum," said Bringas. "From 11,000-plus competency, naging 3,600 competency na lang tayo in the entire Kinder up to Grade 10."

"So makikita natin iyong very significant na changes sa first 3 grades in the elementary, dahil ngayon nagpo-focus na tayo sa foundation field on mathematics, reading, language, literacy," he added. "We have included the additional subject of good manners and right conduct in the entire elementary level."

"Wala na rin tayong mother tongue, a separate subject for Grades 1 to 3 dahil ang ating mother tongue ay puwede na siyang i-incorporate doon sa ating language classes. Tapos nakapag-focus na rin tayo sa good manners and right conduct including the separation and added time allotment for values education o iyong tinatawag nating edukasyon sa pagpapakatao."

For the school year 2024-2025, changes in the curriculum will be implemented in Kinder, Grades 1, 4 and 7. For the following year, Grades 2, 5 and 8 will be added.

Grades 3, 6, and 9 will eventually implement the curriculum changes in 2026. In 2027, Grade 10 will join in the execution of the Matatag Curriculum.

"In the phase implementation, makikita natin na iyong level of difficulty ng mga competencies ay nag-uumpisa sa mga entry grade levels natin -- 1, 4 and 7," said Bringas. "Kailangan ma-master mo iyong mga competencies in the lower grade level before you can proceed to the next higher grade level."

"Magiging significant ito because nabawasan iyon ating learning areas, therefore makakapag-focus iyong mga learners natin in the early grade sa mga foundation skills."

RELATED VIDEO