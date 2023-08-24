Security officers from the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety check the bags of students using metal detectors at Manuel A. Roxas High School in Quezon City on Feb. 1, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATE) — Some 18.833 million students have enrolled in public and private schools for school year 2023-2024, the Department of Education (DepEd) said on Thursday.

The DepEd said it expects 28 million enrollees for the new school year, which for some private schools has already opened a few weeks ago and will kick off among public schools next week.

Enrollment in public schools began on Aug. 7, roughly 3 weeks before the Aug. 29 opening of classes.

Based on the data gathered from DepEd’s learning information system on the enrollees in public and private schools, as well as state universities and colleges (SUCs), Region IV-A or Calabarzon recorded the highest number of current enrollees with 3,114,341.

National Capital Region followed with 2,354,285 enrollees and Region III with 2,062,981.

The other regions have the following running total of enrollees so far.

Region VI – 1,526,802

Region VII – 1,404,062

Region V – 1,147,280

Region XI – 893,564

Region X – 851,759

Region I- 823,703

Region XII – 744,886

Region VIII – 719,147

Region II – 701,506

Region IX – 656,965

BARMM – 572,845

Region IV-B – 533,298

CARAGA – 478,002

CAR – 246,977

Philippine Schools Overseas – 1,541

The DepEd is encouraging students and parents to enroll ahead of the opening of classes.

“We accommodate late enrollees although we don’t encourage them to be late para mas efficient ang class programming lalo na sa big schools,” DepEd Asec. Francis Bringas said in a message.