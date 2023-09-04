DepEd balak ipatupad ang blended learning sa 2024

MAYNILA - Patuloy ang pag-aaral ng Department of Education kung paano maipapatupad ang maayos na blended learning program sa mga public schools sa buong bansa.

Sa pagsalang ng DepEd sa budget deliberation sa Senado, sinabi ni DepEd Secretary at Vice President Sara Duterte na sa ngayon, hindi pa handa ang kagawaran para sa tamang blended learning program subalit umaasa silang maipapatupad ito sa susunod na taon kasabay ng pagpapatupad ng bagong Matatag Curriculum.

Sa ngayon aniya, hindi pa pormal ang nagiging latag ng programa ng kagawaran para sa blended learning kaya ang template na ginagamit sa pagdaraos ng blended learning ay ang sistemang ginamit sa panahon ng Covid-19 pandemic.

“We need to explain about the blending learning program. Right now we do not have it formalized. We do the template of the pandemic with regard to the switching the learners to modules or online but the blended learning program that is envisioned as one of the tracks to solve the problems of basic education is that we need the backbone of IT so right now what were doing is the e-cards- these are basically e-libraries on wheels,” sabi ni Duterte.

Tinutukoy na rin ang mga eskwelahan na mayroon nang internet connectivity dahil target aniya ng DepEd na magkaroon ng 100 porsyentong connectivity ng mga eskuwelahan sa pagtatapos ng termino ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos Jr.

“We are currently mapping out the schools with the connectivity - so we target the 100% connectivity for all our schools by the end of the term of President Marcos whether by fiber or satellite or other modes of connectivity depending on the situation on the ground,” dagdag pa ni Duterte.

Bahagi aniya ito ng mandato ng pangulo na magkaroon ng e-library at maging available sa mga mag-aaral ang mga resources sa basic education online.

Aminado ang DepEd na sa ngayon may mga lugar pa talaga sa bansa ang walang internet connection.

Ayon kay Duterte, nakikipagugnayan na sa DITC para sa internet connection ng mga eskuwelahan sa buong bansa.

Sa datos ng kagawaran, mayroong 63 porsyentong internet connectivity para sa mga elementary schools sa bansa, 71 porsyentong internet connection para sa mga junior high school at 68 porsyentong internet connectivity par asa senior high schools.

