MANILA - Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Sunday he has ordered the regular conduct of gun safety training after a policeman accidentally shot dead his friend in Manila.

The incident is the latest in a series of shootings by policemen. Last year, a policeman shot point blank a woman and her son after an altercation in Paniqui town, Tarlac. In June this year, a policeman shot dead an old woman in Quezon City.

"Nagbigay na ako ng direktiba to review, i-check, siguraduhin ang regular conduct of gun safety training sa ating mga pulis para manumbalik ang pag-iingat nila sa paggamit o pagdadala ng mga baril," Eleazar told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(I've given a directive to review, check, and ensure the regular conduct of gun safety training for our policemen so they can again be careful in carrying firearms.)

The policeman who accidentally shot his friend identified as Jayson Capistrano, a delivery rider, in Tondo has been placed under police custody and will face a homicide case, Eleazar said.

"Kahit sabihin magkaibigan, magkakila, aksidente o hindi, responsibilidad ng pulis kung anuman ang consequence ng kanyang action," he said.

(Even if they're friends or acquaintances, even if it was an accident or not, it's the policeman's responsibility to accept the consequence of his action.)