The Supreme Court is targeting the release of the 2023 Bar examination results by early December with simultaneous oath-taking and signing of the Roll of Attorneys before Christmas.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, 2023 Bar chairman, said he wants a new batch of full-fledged lawyers before the year ends.

“The time spent by the examinees waiting in agony for the results of the exams will be cut short considerably. My team and I are eyeing the release of the results of the 2023 Bar examinations in early December before Christmas Day,” Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando told reporters during the first day of the Bar exams.

A total of 10,791 law students began the three-day Bar Examinations, which will be held on September 17 (Sunday), 20 (Wednesday) and 24 (Sunday) in 14 testing centers around the country.

More than half of the country's Bar examinees are first-time takers.

Hernando said the shorter examination period would be cheaper for the Bar takers.

"Hindi na gaya noong araw na kailangan tumira 'yan sa apartment for 6 months. Pupunta ka pa ng Manila, fly all the way from Zamboanga at dito mag-e-exam. Napakagastos," he explained.

The local government of Manila has imposed a ban on liquor and "other disruptive activities" near testing centers of the 2023 Bar examinations this month.

In an executive order, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said the liquor ban would take effect in the 500-meter radius of the San Beda University and University of Santo Tomas on the following hours and dates:

Midnight of September 16 up to 10 p.m. of September 17

Midnight of September 19 up to 10 p.m. of September 20

Midnight of September 23 up to 10 p.m. of September 24

Ambulant vendors are also prohibited from the same areas on the following dates.

Midnight of September 16 up to midnight of September 18

Midnight of September 19 up to midnight of September 21

Midnight of September 23 up to midnight of September 25

Lacuna also prohibited loud and disturbing sounds that come from videoke, karaoke, and loud sound systems, as well as "disruptive activities... during the previously stated dates and times."