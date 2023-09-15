Well-wishers greet Bar examinees outside the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on February 5, 2022, the last day of the 2-day exam for aspiring lawyers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The local government of Manila will impose a ban on liquor and "other disruptive activities" to prepare for the 2023 Bar examinations this month.

In an executive order, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said the liquor ban would take effect in the 500-meter radius of the San Beda University and University of Santo Tomas on the following hours and dates:

- Midnight of September 16 up to 10 p.m. of September 17

- Midnight of September 19 up to 10 p.m. of September 20

- Midnight of September 23 up to 10 p.m. of September 24

Ambulant vendors are also prohibited from the same areas on the following dates.

- Midnight of September 16 up to midnight of September 18

- Midnight of September 19 up to midnight of September 21

- Midnight of September 23 up to midnight of September 25

Lacuna also prohibited loud and disturbing sounds that come from videoke, karaoke, and loud sound systems, as well as "disruptive activities... during the previously stated dates and times."

The Supreme Court said a total of 10,816 law students were expected to take this year's Bar examinations, more than half of which are first takers.

The Bar exams will be held on Sept. 17, 20, and 24.