Baguio City to accept tourists from Region 1 starting Sept. 22

Burnham Park, April 15, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Tourist-favorite Baguio City will start accepting guests from neighboring Ilocos region on Sept. 22, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Friday.

Residents of Region 1 who wish to visit Baguio City, known as the Philippines' summer capital because of the cool weather, should register online and show proof of a hotel reservation, Roque said following an inspection of precautionary protocols Baguio has set up.

"Beginning Sept. 22, our city of Baguio will be open para sa mga bisita galing sa Region 1," he said.

"You can come and enjoy the city of Pines," he added.

Contact tracing czar Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong earlier said the local government would use the VIS.I.T.A app or the Visitors Information and Tourist Assistance app to manage the arrival of tourists.

He added that they will be working closely with the Department of Tourism and the private sector, particularly tour operators to control and manage visiting tourists.

Tourists also need to subject themselves to either a swab test or antigen test.