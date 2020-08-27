Baguio eyes tourism bubble with nearby provinces: mayor

MANILA - Summer capital Baguio City is considering a tourism bubble with nearby provinces, its mayor Benjamin Magalong said Thursday.

The City of Pines lost some P1.6 billion in terms of gross revenues from April to June, according to Magalong.

"Magkakaroon kami ng bubble tourism dito. Itong Sep. 1 aakyat ang governor ng Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union para pagusapan ang bubble tourism," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We will have a bubble tourism here. On Sep. 1, governors of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union will visit to discuss the bubble tourism.)

"Itong September po kailangan na po namin i-open ang tourism namin sa local, together with Benguet."

(We need to open local tourism this September together with Benguet.)

The city will open its doors to residents of Metro Manila once it has set up a one-stop shop center for coronavirus triage and testing, Magalong said.

"We're just waiting for the omnibus guidelines po ng DOH (Department of Health) para po dun sa antigen wherein you will be able to determine kung (may) COVID-19 kayo in just 15 minutes, yun po ang bagong technology."

(We're just waiting for the omnibus guidelines of the DOH (Department of Health) on the antigen wherein you will be able to determine if you have COVID-19 in just 15 minutes, that's new technology.)

The Philippines as of Wednesday reported 202,361 cases of COVID-19, with 133,460 recoveries and 3,137 deaths.