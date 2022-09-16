Pedestrians and motorists avoid potholes along Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) under the Trinoma station in Quezon City on September 1, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Friday said it would undertake a "massive" rehabilitation of roads in Metro Manila.

"We are planning to undertake a massive rehabilitation program in Metro Manila, especially in the major thoroughfares," DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan told the House Appropriations Committee during the agency's budget briefing.

"This will include yung sabi nga ninyo mga preventive maintenance, overlays, asphalt overlay, certainly yung provision of specific lanes for motorcycles and rider... We will discuss this with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority," he said.

The budget briefer submitted to the House Appropriations panel indicated that for 2023, DPWH allotted P675.38 billion in infrastructure spending.

The DPWH’s total expenditure program, however, will decrease by 8.7 percent to P718.4 billion in 2023 from P786.6 billion in 2022 .

The House of Representatives' in-house think tank, the Congressional Planning and Budget Research Department (CPBRD), flagged the lower budget for road maintenance.

"It is quite concerning that the budget for the Asset Preservation Program will suffer a decline of P28.9 billion to P88.5 billion in 2023 from P117.5 billion in 2022," CPBRD said.

CPBRD also suggested that programs and projects of the DPWH and their corresponding budgets should be scrutinized for possible overlaps.

CPBRD noted that while there is already a Flood Management Program with an allocation of P131.8 billion in 2023, there are also flood mitigating projects under the Convergence and Special Support Program namely the Sustainable Infrastructure Projects Alleviating Gaps (SIPAG) and the Basic Infrastructure Program (BIP) amounting to P38.6 billion and P2.8 billion, respectively.

CPBRD also worries over the low fund utilization rates of the agency's programs.

