DPWH, DepEd top list of agencies with most unutilized funds, study shows

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2022 12:48 AM

A Philippine congressional think-tank revealed several government agencies failed to utilize billions of pesos allotted to them in 2021. The findings were released as these agencies appealed to lawmakers for an increase in their funding for 2023. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 7, 2022