MANILA - The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday presented 44 "flagship" infrastructure projects to the House of Representatives.

Public Works undersecretary Emil Sadain said included in the list are the Pasig-River Channel Improvement Project, the Bonifacio Global City-Ortigas Link Road Project, the Binondo-Intramuros and Estrella-Pantaleon Bridges under the China-Grant bridges, and the program to support the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Marawi City and surrounding areas.

Also included are flood risk management projects for Cagaya, Tagaloan, and Imus rivers as well as the Cagayan de Oro river, as well as the Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation Measures in Pampanga Bay.

The list also includes the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Projects, the Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project, the Panguil Bay Bridge project, the Arterial Road Bypass Project at the Plaridel Bypass, the Davao City Bypass construction, and the Mindanao Road Sector Project.

Seven regional operations including the Suralla-T'boli-San Jose Road in General Santos City, the Sindangan-Bayog-Lakewood Road in Zamboanga, the Boracay Circumferential Road, and the Cagayan de Oro Coastal Road are also included.

Also part of the proposed projects are the Bacolod-Negros Occidental Economic Highway, the Camarines Sur High-Speed Highway Project, and the Pasacao-Balatan Tourism Coastal Highway.

Meanwhile, there 4 Public-Private Partnership projects, namely the NLEX-SLEX Connector Road, the Quezon-Bicol Expressway, the Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway, and the TPLEX extension project from Rosario to San Juan, La Union.

The Davao City Coastal Road including Bucana Bridge and the Metro Cebu Expressway projects are under mixed financing.

Ten other projects in the pipeline, including 6 roads, 1 flood control and 3 other bridges, the official said.

The Build, Build, Build program was launched under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr has committed to continue investments and public spending on infrastructure.