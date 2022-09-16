DOH backs extension of work-from-home arrangements

MANILA — The Department of Health on Friday expressed support in allowing employees to continue to work remotely, saying the arrangement has proven beneficial.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the work-from-home set-up also helps in halting the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

"Marami na pong pag-aaral all over the world na lumabas na marami ang nagbenepisyo sa mga work-from-home arrangements," she told reporters.

"Hindi lamang po benepisyo ng ating mga businesses o benepisyo ng ating mga employers pero benepisyo individually."

She made the remark when asked about the debate regarding the continuation of the work-from-home arrangement in the IT-BPM sector, which was temporarily implemented during the pandemic.

The government has decided to extend the 70-30 work-from-home arrangement for the IT-BPM sector until Dec. 31, after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stretched the country's state of calamity due to COVID-19 until year-end.

For Vergeire, remote work allows a better work-life balance.

"Lumalabas po sa mga pag-aaral ngayon na itong work-from-home arrangements have helped our individuals to do this na magkaroon ng mas balanse mentally, physically and they have more parang drive to work," she added.

Working from home also prevents the spread of coronavirus and other diseases, Vergeire stressed.

"So, kung kaya naman po magtrabaho sa bahay ang ating mga employees at pinapayagan naman at ito naman po ay makakapag-deliver ng the same output as what they have when they are physically present, the DOH is all for this," she said.