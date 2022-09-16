

MANILA — Government allowed the transfer of registered Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) firms to the Board of Investments (BOI), which would help them retain incentives while working outside ecozones, the finance department said Friday.

Philippine laws dictate that those entitled to incentives must conduct business within geographical boundaries of the ecozone or freeport administered by the concerned investment promotion agency (IPA).

The transfer removes the "boundary constraints or zone limits" since the BOI is not subject to such conditions, the DOF said in a statement.

The IT-BPM sector, which includes business process outsourcing (BPOs), has a long standing debate with the government regarding the continuation of the work-from-home arrangement which was temporarily implemented during the pandemic.

The Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) earlier urged firms registered under the Philippine Economic Zone Authority to return to office work starting September. Failure to do so would result to removal of incentives, it said.

“We recognize that the work-from-home (WFH) arrangement is the new business model of most of the registered business enterprises (RBEs). Hence, it is high time to resolve this issue faced by IT-BPM enterprises,” Finance Secretary and FIRB Chairperson Benjamin Diokno said during the Board’s meeting on Sept. 14, Wednesday.

Diokno said this is more permanent solution to the issue by allowing registered firms to avail of incentives without violating the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997 as amended by the permanent Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act.

“We expect the cooperation and utmost commitment of all concerned IPAs and RBEs on this matter as we carry out the transition and conclusively address the enduring WFH problem,” Diokno said.



The government had also decided to extend the 70-30 work from home arrangement for the IT-BPM sector until Dec. 31, after President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr stretched the country's state of calamity due to COVID-19 until the end of the year.

Some BPO firms have voluntarily waived their perks in favor of continued WFH arrangements.

