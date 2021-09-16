MANILA— The Philippine National Police said Thursday it was looking into an advisory from Japan about possible terror attacks in some Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines.

While the police have not received a similar report from its intelligence network, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said they would not disregard such advisory.

"In fact, all of this information ay atin pong pinag-aaralan at bina-validate," he told Teleradyo.

(In fact, we are studying and validating all this information.)

Eleazar also allayed public's concern about the possible terror threat.

"Rest assured sa ating mga kababayan na ang ating kapulisan naman po, may impormasyon o wala, ay talagang nakabantay po tayo diyan," he said.

(Rest assured that our police, whether there's information or not, is always on guard.)

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday issued a warning to its citizens about possible terror attacks, such as suicide bombings, in Southeast Asia, particularly in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Myanmar.

The Philippines has for years been pursuing operations to fend off terror attacks, with periodic incidents of bombings in urban areas, especially in the restive south.

In recent years, the presence of suicide bombers and foreign terrorists in the country have been confirmed.

In July 2020, President Rodrigo Duterte signed the controversial anti-terror law in a bid to boost efforts against terrorism, despite protests from groups concerned that it might lead to human rights violations.



