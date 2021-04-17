Foreign terrorist, 2 Abu members killed in Sulu encounter: military

Three high-powered firearms with scope, eight long and one short steel magazine, 85 rounds of M16 ammunition, one round of M203 ammunition, two bandoliers, and personal belongings were recovered from the encounter site. Photo courtesy of the Western Mindanao Command



MANILA— Government troops neutralized three terrorists, including a foreigner and two Abu Sayyaf Group members, in an encounter in Sulu on Friday evening, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command said Saturday.

Wesmincom Commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., identified the foreign terrorist as a certain Yusop, one of the five remaining foreign terrorists monitored in Sulu.

“He is the stepson of Abduramil, an Egyptian national who was neutralized by the military in Indanan, Sulu last November 2019, and son of Reda Mohammad Mahmud, a.k.a. Sitti Aiza, an Egyptian national who perpetrated a suicide bombing attack at the KM3 Detachment still in Indanan on September 2019,” said Vinluan.

The two other slain ASG members were identified as Abu Khattab Jundullah, a.k.a. Saddam, brother of the late Daulah Islamiyah/Abu Sayyaf Group member Midi Alih who was killed in Sulare Island; and a.k.a. Akram, one of the trusted followers of Mundi.

Saddam was also known as one of the trained bomb-makers in Sulu and Basilan, along with Mundi Sawadjaan.

Reports said that troops from the 4th Light Reaction Company were undertaking military operations when they encountered an undetermined number of ASG members under Sawadjaan in Barangay Igasan, Patikul town around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

A 10-minute firefight ensued, after which the enemies fled to different directions.

“Reinforcements were immediately deployed to conduct blocking and pursuit operations in the possible enemy withdrawal routes,” said Col. Benjamin Batara, Commander of the Philippine Army's 1102nd Infantry Brigade.

Troops recovered the bodies of the 3 slain terrorists and were brought to Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista in Barangay Busbus, Jolo, Sulu for proper disposition.

Also recovered from the encounter site were three high-powered firearms with scope, eight long and one short steel magazine, 85 rounds of M16 ammunition, one round of M203 ammunition, two bandoliers, and personal belongings.

“We are utilizing all our air, naval, and ground assets to conduct all-out offensives against the remaining foreign terrorists and Abu Sayyaf Group members in our area of operation,” said Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, Commander of Joint Task Force Sulu.

Since January of this year, Joint Task Force Sulu has neutralized a total of 70 ASG members. Of the total, 7 were apprehended, 60 surrendered, and three were killed.