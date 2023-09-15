Volcanic smog warning raised as Taal Volcano emits plumes

MANILA - The Taal Volcano emitted steam plumes 3,000 meters high over the Taal lake on Friday, according to Phivolcs.

Since 10 a.m., volcanic smog or vog was observed from the volcano, the state agency said in an advisory.

Taal Volcano also spewed a total of 3,264 tonnes/day of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas emissions from the Taal main crater on the same day, Phivolcs said.

Vog has been affecting the Taal region since the first week of this month, the agency said.

Nearby residents were advised to stay indoors and shut doors and windows to block out the vog. The public was also recommended to used N95 face masks and drink plenty of water to avoid throat irritation or constriction.

"If belonging to the particularly sensitive group of people above, watch over yourself and seek help from a doctor or the barangay health unit if needed, especially If serious effects are experienced," Phivolcs said.

Taal Volcano is still under Alert Level 1, meaning it is still in abnormal condition, Phivolcs reminded the public.

RELATED VIDEO