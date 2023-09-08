MANILA - Numerous students in Batangas schools near the Taal volcano were sent home early and had their classes suspended Friday due to thick volcanic smog, local officials said.

Batangas PDRRMO officials said that before noon, 24 students from Mataasnakahoy Senior High School and Bayorbor National High School both in Mataasnakahoy town were sent to a rural health unit due to chest pains and difficulty in breathing associated with dizziness.

Some students also experienced stomach pain and numbness in both feet, officials said.

Ten of the students were sent to hospitals, while 11 others were brought to a community hospital and eventually went home after medical treatment, officials said.

According to Phivolcs' latest bulletin, Taal Volcano is still under alert level 1, which means there are potential steam or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, thin ashfalls, or spewing of poisonous gas from the volcano.

—With a report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

