Signs outside a vaccination clinic in Tropical Park, Miami, Florida, USA, Aug. 12, 2022. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is announcing that the County will begin offering the monkeypox vaccine to eligible, high-risk residents, in partnership with Nomi Health. Miami-Dade County will be offering Jynneos Monkeypox vaccines for high-risk populations, by appointment only, beginning at 2 sites in Miami Beach and Tropical Park. Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Global monkeypox cases are seeing a downward trend, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO noted a 25.5 percent decrease in global cases at 5,029 from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, compared to the 6,746 cases from Aug. 22 to 28.

But WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus said that similar to the fight against COVID-19, it was not yet time for the world to let down its guard.

“This is the time for all affected countries and communities to keep doing what’s working. Countries and health workers still need support to prepare for, to recognize, to test and treat cases and to prevent infections,” Ghebreyesus said in a media briefing in the WHO headquarters in Geneva.

The United States, Spain, Brazil France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Peru, Canada, the Netherlands and Portugal have reported the most number of cases and account for 88 percent of cases logged globally.

In the Philippines, the tally for monkeypox remains at 4.

The third and fourth cases in the country continue to be in home isolation and facility-based isolation, respectively.

All of their close contacts remain asymptomatic and have finished the self-monitoring period.

However, one contact of the fourth case is still assisting the patient. Quarantine for the said contact will begin once the case has been discharged from isolation.

