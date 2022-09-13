Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (purple) found within an infected cell (brown), cultured in the laboratory. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The country's 2 remaining monkeypox patients are still recovering from the disease, the Department of Health said on Tuesday.

According to the agency, all of their close contacts, except for one, were asymptomatic after completing quarantine and self-monitoring.

The other close contact is assisting a patient at a facility, "whose quarantine will only start when the case is discharged from isolation," the DOH said.

For the third monkeypox case, the 29-year-old Filipino is still recuperating at home despite completing the isolation period.

"While the 21st day of case was last August 31, case is not yet declared as recovered since not all of the scabs have fallen off yet," the DOH said.

"Status of lesions has not yet met the required lesion criteria for discharge from isolation. No additional rashes and symptoms were observed," the agency added.

Of the patient's 17 close contacts, 13 have finished their self-monitoring period and 4 have finished quarantine.

For the fourth monkeypox case, the 25-year-old Filipino is still recovering at a facility and waiting for scabs to fall off.

"No additional rashes or symptoms have been observed," the DOH said.

"Since currently in a facility, discharge from isolation criteria will be based on assessment of attending physician considering clinical status (including lesion stages) and/or laboratory criteria," it added.

Of the patient's 20 close contacts, 18 have finished quarantine, 1 has completing the self-monitoring period and 1 is assisting the patient.

The Philippines has so far detected 4 cases of monkeypox, with the first 3 cases linked to travel. The first and second monkeypox cases have already recovered and were discharged from isolation.

