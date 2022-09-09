A container ship sails out of the Kwai Tsing Terminals in Hong Kong, China, March 29, 2021. Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE/File



MANILA — A traveler who came from the Philippines and became Hong Kong's first imported monkeypox case is not a Filipino, the Department of Health confirmed Friday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, several passengers of the Philippine Airlines flight PR300 have also been identified as close contacts of the patient and so far, they remain asymptomatic.

"One thing that we can assure our Filipinos [is] that hindi siya Pinoy. Hindi siya Filipino. Nagdaan siya sa Pilipinas bago umuwi sa Hong Kong," she said in a press briefing.

(He is not a Filipino. He passed through the Philippines before going home to Hong Kong.)

The Hong Kong government announced it was investigating a monkeypox case from a 30-year-old man who arrived from the Philippines on Monday, Sept. 5.

The patient, who according to reports is a resident of Hong Kong, reported symptoms of the disease while in hotel quarantine. He also traveled to the US and Canada between Aug. 2 and Sept. 2.

"He developed symptoms including a severe sore throat and difficulty in swallowing," the Hong Kong government said in a statement on Tuesday. "He also developed a skin rash as well as lymphadenopathy in the past week. He has been sent to Queen Mary Hospital, and has not entered the local community."

"The patient is isolated in a single airborne infection isolation room. He is now in stable condition," it added.

Vergeire said the DOH is keeping tabs on the patient's close contacts.

"'Pag sinabing close contacts, this is because of that proximity of that individual with the passengers," she said. "Not specifically kasi nadikit sila o nagkaroon ng ebidensiya na sila ay nagkaroon ng interaksyon dito sa individual na 'to."

"We are closely monitoring them. Up until now, asymptomatic po lahat ng mga tao," she added.

(When we say close contacts, this is because of the proximity of that individual with the passengers; not specifically because there is evidence that they interacted with this individual... Up until now, they are all asymptomatic.)

The Philippines has so far detected 4 cases of monkeypox, with the first 3 cases linked to travel. Two have already recovered and were discharged from isolation while the others are still recuperating from the disease.