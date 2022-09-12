DOH in talks with 2 monkeypox vaccine manufacturers

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) is in talks with two monkeypox vaccine manufacturers, as it continues to weigh the country’s need for such jabs.

DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said one vaccine may not be given to those with certain comorbidities.

The other vaccine, meanwhile, costs around US$ 210 each, and can only begin delivering supplies around the first quarter of 2023.

“Mayroon na rin tayong discussions with vaccine manufacturers… ‘Yung 1st kasi, ‘yung isang klase ng bakuna, mayroon siyang parang contraindication to those with parang may cormorbidity, like clotting. It’s something that has to be given to those without these comorbidities, even though they are close contact of patients," Vergeire told the House Committee on Appropriations during the deliberation of the DOH’s proposed budget for 2023.

“The 2nd one, walang ganoong klaseng adverse event, kaya lang ang commitment sa 'tin baka 1st quarter pa or first month of next year. Tapos quite expensive din, maybe because of competition and the shortage of supplies, the last time we were discussing with them, ang presyo na ngayon ng bakuna was 210 US dollars each. It’s quite costly," she added.

Vergeire also said that they are coordinating with manufacturers, but are still trying to weigh if the country really needs monkeypox vaccines.

The Philippines has four confirmed monkeypox cases so far.

“We still have four cases. Three cases, the source of the infection is coming from abroad. This last case we cannot be certain, and we do not like to pronounce that this is a local case, because the history is quite vague," Vergeire said.

"We cannot get [an] accurate history coming from the patient. Our surveillance is up, we have been continuously testing those having suspected [monkeypox] lesions."

According to experts, targeted vaccination will be effective at limiting the transmission of monkeypox, which mainly spread from intimate contact. Other routes are also possible, including sharing bedding, clothing, and prolonged face-to-face contact.

