Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles (orange) cultivated and purified from cell culture. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines has confirmed its fourth case of monkeypox Monday in a Filipino with no documented travel history to or from any country with cases of the disease, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The 25-year-old patient was confirmed positive through a PCR test with results released on Aug. 19. The case "is being cared for and is admitted in an isolation facility," the DOH said.

Fourteen close contacts have been identified, said the agency.

One close contact is currently taking care of the patient in the isolation facility, while 6 are undergoing quarantine. One is a healthcare worker who had complete personal protection equipment at time of consultation, assessed as low risk, and is now self-monitoring. Details of the other 6 are being verified, the DOH said.

The Philippines last week confirmed 2 additional cases of monkeypox from Filipino nationals with travel histories. Its first case was also linked to travel.

"All four confirmed Monkeypox cases in the Philippines are unrelated to each other," said the DOH.

"The first case has already recovered and been discharged from isolation as of August 6, 2022. The second and third cases are still in home isolation and in stable condition. No new contacts of these cases have been identified," it added.

The World Health Organization designated the outbreak of the virus an emergency last month — something it reserves for diseases of highest concern.

Symptoms of monkeypox — which is endemic in parts of Central and Western Africa — include lesions, fever, muscle ache and chills. It has only been fatal in rare cases.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Singapore has confirmed more than a dozen cases and Indonesia and Thailand have also recorded their first cases. The United States has recorded thousands of cases.

In contrast to previous outbreaks in Africa, the virus is predominantly spread from intimate contact — though it is not a sexually transmitted disease.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said other routes were also possible, including sharing bedding, clothing, and prolonged face-to-face contact.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for people infected with monkeypox to avoid exposing animals to the virus following a first reported case of human-to-dog transmission.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

