The Paco Public Market in Manila on Sept. 14, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Alert Level 4 will be enforced in the National Capital Region starting Sept. 16 due to its high reproduction number and health-care utilization rate, the chairman of the Metro Manila Council said Wednesday.

"Ang pinagbasehan ng ating DOH (Department of Health) 'yung ating reproduction rate, pati ang health-care utilization ng ating mga hospital dito sa NCR," Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez told Teleradyo.

(The DOH based its decision from the reproduction rate and health-care utilization rate in our hospital here in NCR.)

The region's virus reproduction number, or the number infected by a single COVID-19 case, is currently at 1.42, independent group OCTA Research had said.

Latest data from the Department of Health also showed that ICU and ward beds in Metro Manila were at high-risk, with 79 percent and 74 percent utilized, respectively.

"Nasa 70 percent po 'yung ating health-care utilization rate. Critical po 'yan kaya po tayo Alert [Level] 4 sa buong Metro Manila," Olivarez said.

(Our health-care utilization rate is at 70 percent. It's critical that's why we are in Alert [Level] 4 in whole Metro Manila.)

Since the pandemic began, the region has logged more than 737,000 coronavirus infections, of which over 9,200 died from the disease. It currently has more than 50,000 active cases.

Starting Thursday, Metro Manila's 13.5 million people will be placed under Alert Level 4 in the government's new quarantine classification.

Under Level 4, outdoor or al fresco dine-in services will be permitted at 30 percent capacity. Indoor dine-in services will only be allowed at 10 percent capacity and can only cater to those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Personal care services limited to barbershops, hair spas, nail spas, and beauty salons are allowed to operate also at 30 percent capacity if they operate in an outdoor setting. If they function indoors, only 10 percent of seating capacity is allowed.

Religious gatherings are allowed in the same condition, with all church workers required to be fully vaccinated.