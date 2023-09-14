MANILA — A senior lawmaker confirmed Thursday that controversial confidential and intelligence funds were retained when the House Committee on Appropriations approved the proposed 2024 budget this week.

The government is requesting P5.277 billion in intelligence expenses and P4.864 billion in confidential expenses in the proposed General Appropriations Act.

Committee Senior Vice Chair and Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo said the panel made only the two following changes to the budget:

Give agencies 2 years instead of just 1 and a half years to spend maintenance and other operating expenses

Remove the requirement for Congress to submit reports to the executive

The panel did not accede to the suggestion of Ombudsman Samuel Martires to remove the requirement to publish Commission on Audit reports.

The panel approval paves the way for plenary deliberations to start next week with the goal of final approval of the budget before the end of the month.

"We are beginning [plenary debates on] September 19 and hopefully approving the bill on 3rd reading September 27," Quimbo said.

She said lawmakers have longer time to ask questions during plenary deliberations.

The lawmaker also dispelled claims by Gabriela party-list that the budget did not focus on programs for women and children.

"Ang programs for women and children kasi ay naka-lodge sa iba't ibang ahensiya at sa tingin ko naman kasi halos lahat naman ng budget hearings ay nasalihan ko or nakapag-participate, nakapagtanong naman yata sila sa mga ahensiyang ito," Quimbo said.

The House intends to approve the budget on final reading before it goes on break from September 30 to November 5.

The government is seeking a P5.768 trillion budget for 2024.