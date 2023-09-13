AKO BICOL party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co, chairperson of the Committee on Appropriations.

MANILA — The House Committee on Appropriations on Wednesday terminated its deliberations on the proposed national budget for next year.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co thanked his colleagues for their work.

"The work is far from over, but the completion of these budget briefings marks a critical milestone in our journey towards a more prosperous and equitable Philippines," Co said in a statement Wednesday.

"I want to express my deep gratitude to my esteemed colleagues in the Appropriations Committee and the dedicated congressmen who have worked meticulously in reviewing and suggesting valuable inputs for the budget," he added.

The House panel kicked off committee proceedings on the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP) last August 10.

Co renewed his assurance that the budget would be passed on time.

The panel is preparing to consolidate all recommendations and amendments for submission to the plenary deliberations that will start on September 19 and is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The House intends to approve the budget on final reading before it goes on break from September 30 to November 5.