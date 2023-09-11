Ombudsman wants COA to stop publishing audit observations

The Office of the Ombudsman. Quezon City. February 19, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — The Office of the Ombudsman wants Congress to remove the requirement to publish the audit observations of the Commission on Audit (COA) for each government agency "to prevent confusion."

Ombudsman Samuel Martires explained that the publication creates innuendoes when the cases are eventually resolved.

"Meron po sana akong gustong i-mungkahi sa Kongreso na kung puwede ay alisin na sa special provisions o sa general provisions ng GAA yung pagpa-publish ng audit observation memorandum... Nagko-cause po ng gulo, kasi sa pananaw ng isang tao pag nabasa niya na mayroong isang P10-million project na may konting aberya, sasabihin kaagad na itong government official ay kumikita... Di lang pala na-submit ay resibo," Martires said.

"Kasi pag nag-file ng kaso sa Ombudsman, dini-dismiss namin ang kaso kasi wala naman. Ang sasabihin nalagyan na naman ng Ombudsman... The problem is creating an innuendo that the Ombudsman earned," Martires also said.

In 2021, Martires proposed penalties for "making commentaries" on the Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth of government officials and employees, citing similar reasons.

In 2020, Martires released more stringent rules for access to SALNs, including a notarized authorization from the filer of the SALN.

FALLING CONVICTION RATE

"For the conviction rate, 2020 it is 61.2%, 2021 it is 42.7%, and 2022 it is 26.5%. With all due respect to our dear Ombudsman, although this represents the period where he is not yet appointed, can we explain the decreasing rate of conviction of the Office of the Ombudsman?" Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro said.

Martires then blamed a law which amended the jurisdiction of the Sandiganbayan.

"Right now meron kaming problema that Congress itself created for us and that is the amended jurisdiction of the Sandiganbayan," he said.

"The rate of conviction this is one aspect of our work. Our performance is rated also by the international community which is unfair to us na ang aming performance is based on the conviction rate. Hindi po kami ang husgado," Martires said.

Martires also apprised lawmakers of internal reorganizations meant to fast track the disposition of cases.

"So, this year, I have decided to merge two important groups, the Fact-Finding Investigation Group and the Preliminary Investigation Group... This year, I promise na — once naayos ko yung plantilla namin — sisigurihin ko pa sa inyo there will be additional lawyers in the Office of the Ombudsman. Investigation of cases will be sped up," he said.

Martires also informed lawmakers that the Office of the Ombudsman's firewall was hacked.

"Itong taon po na ito. Na-diskubre namin na na-hack yung aming system, yung mga may kaso pala sa amin kaya pala alam nila kung nasaan ang kanilang mga kaso, kasi tatlong tao pala ang nakatingin sa aming firewall... Marami po kaming problema," Martires said.

A firewall is the network security device meant to control access to a network, including keeping unauthorized users out of the system.