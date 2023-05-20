The Office of the Ombudsman. Quezon City. February 19, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — A proposed law is seeking to authorize the Office of the Ombudsman to retain at least 30 percent of the value of the ill-gotten assets acquired from the forfeiture cases that the government won in courts against corrupt public officials.

When passed, Senate Bill 292 will provide additional funds to the Ombudsman "to help its employees effectively perform their function and mandate," the author of the bill, Sen. Chiz Escudero, said in a statement.

Escudero said that funding is a major limitation to the Ombudsman in fighting corruption.

"This bill intends to augment the financial resources of the Ombudsman by giving it a share in any property forfeited in favor of the State under Republic Act No. 1379 or the Forfeiture Law; and thus increase its funding," said Escudero.

"This bill provides a mechanism wherein 30% of the value of forfeited assets shall be used as funding for the Ombudsman which will assist the continued progress of cases," he added.

Senate Bill 292 is pending before the Committee on Justice and Human Rights.