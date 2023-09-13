Ombudsman clarifies statement on non-publishing of COA audit observations

The Office of the Ombudsman. Quezon City. February 19, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Office of the Ombudsman on Wednesday clarified its statement regarding the removal of the requirement to publish the audit observations of the Commission on Audit (COA) for each government agency, after receiving flak.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires, in a statement, clarified that he was referring only to the Annual Audit Report (AAR), which is not final and could still be taken up on appeal.

"The Ombudsman assures that it is not protecting erring and corrupt government officials and employees with its firm belief that only the Final Audit Report ought to be published and shared to the public since the Annual Audit Report (AAR) could still be taken up on appeal before the Commission on Audit En Banc and the Court," he explained.

Martires also said his office is committed to pursuing its mandate.

"The Office of the Ombudsman takes this opportunity in assuaging the valid concerns of the public. The Office is fully committed in pursuing its mandate as protectors of the people by ensuring that its processes are fully aligned with integrity, transparency and accountability in public service," he added.

Martires earlier said the publication of audit observations by the COA creates innuendoes when the cases are eventually resolved.

In 2021, Martires proposed penalties for "making commentaries" on the Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth of government officials and employees, citing similar reasons.

In 2020, Martires released more stringent rules for access to SALNs, including a notarized authorization from the filer of the SALN.