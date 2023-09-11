Associate Justice Samuel Martires talks to the media after he gets sworn into office as Ombudsman, Aug. 6, 2018. George Calvelo, ABS CBN News/File

MANILA — Ombudsman Samuel Martires on Monday asserted that receipts are not needed to liquidate confidential funds.

Martires made the declaration during his agency's budget briefing for 2024, in response to House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro who has been critical of the government's surveillance budget.



"Saan niyo ito ginagamit itong confidential fund? May mga resibo po ba na sina-submit sa COA (Commission on Audit) at gaano ka-regular ito na binibigay for audit?" Castro asked.

Martires replied, "'Pag ni-require po niyo ang isang ahensiya ng gobyerno na may confidential fund na mag-submit ng resibo ay di na ho confidential fund yun."

Castro said a 2015 joint circular covers confidential funds. But Martires said there was no legal requirement for the submission of receipts.

He added that it would be difficult for intelligence officers to submit receipts for transportation, food, and other expenses every time they investigate a case.

"I don't think a receipt is important. What is needed is that we make a certIfication, we issue a certification to the effect that we have spent the confidential fund for purpose of investigation of cases," Martires said.

He said lawmakers could just remove his office's confidential fund if it would lead to disagreements on whether or not receipts are required.

"We can survive, I can continue investigating cases with just a smile at my friends in the ISAFP (Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines), in some other investigation agencies," Martires said.

Castro conceded that the Ombudsman could have confidential funds for investigation, but with "proper liquidation."

"Hindi ito pwedeng sabihin na walang resibo dahil taon-taon po nakikita natin tumataas ang confidential funds. Kung ganyan po ‘yong sinasabi ninyo, baka ma-encourage ang lahat ng mga government offices na gumamit na lang confidential fund kung wala naman itong resibo," she said.

Castro also noted that the Ombudsman only used around 40 to 45 percent of its confidential funds in the past few years. For instance, out of its P51 million confidential fund in 2022, only P18.69 million was obligated, she said.

"Kung makakapagtipid po kami bakit ba hindi?" Martires replied. "Kung kami po ay makikusyo sa intel committee na di kami gagastos, bakit nga ba di namin gagawin?"