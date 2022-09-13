Photo from Vice President Sara Duterte



MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday said she wishes strength and wisdom for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on his 65th birthday, his first as the country's leader.

Duterte, the President's running-mate during this year's elections, expressed her gratitude for Marcos, who she said makes sure of her security while performing her duties.

"Thank you [President Bongbong] and your 250th [Presidential Airlift Wing] for ensuring that wherever I may be found in the country during the day, I am home in time to tuck my children to bed," Duterte said in a statement.

"I wish God’s favor upon you as you celebrate your birthday and pray that you are given the strength and wisdom for the difficult road ahead," she added.

She thanked Marcos for "putting premium" on her aspiration to still be a mother for her children despite her duties as Vice President and concurrent head of the Department of Education.

"Happy Birthday! I wish you good health and happiness," she said.

Marcos had described Duterte as the "best running mate and BFF (best friend forever) anyone could ever wish for."

The President marked his first birthday in office through a tree-planting ceremony in San Mateo, Rizal, citing the importance of caring for the environment as the world reels from the impact of climate change.

Some 300 inmates from the Bureau of Corrections are also up for executive clemency in time for the President's birthday.

