The Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) on Monday said it was "optimistic" that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. would grant executive clemency to some 300 inmates on his 65th birthday on Sept. 13.

Inmates who may be pardoned include those who are 70 years old and above, sickly, and have shown good behavior while in prison, PAO Chief Persida Acosta said.

The clemency will depend on the recommendation of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Board of Pardons and Parole.

"Mayroon tayong qualified pardon, whether absolute or conditional, puwede po 'yan. Mayroong commutation of sentence o pagpapababa," she said in a public briefing.

"Very optimistic tayo na magkakaroon ng balita at aksyon sa araw ng bukas," she added.

(We have qualified pardon, it could be absolute or conditional. There is a commutation of sentence. We are very optimistic on this news and action.)

The commutation of sentence or the reduction of the period of a prison sentence is associated with earning Good Conduct and Time Allowance and rendering community service, Acosta said.

When asked how long before inmates could be released when they receive executive clemency, the PAO chief said, "Depende sa good conduct nila, good behavior, records nila... status sa community service nila."

"Mga quality cases 'yan, hindi basta nagpapalaya kaya pinag-aaralan mabuti," she said.

(That depends on their good conduct, good behavior, the status of their community service. These are quality cases, they do not walk free easily.)

The DOJ last week said the nature of the executive clemency would depend on the President and the Executive Secretary since the agency's role is “purely recommendatory.”

The move could aid the DOJ's jail decongestion efforts, an official said.