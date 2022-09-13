President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. plants a bamboo seedling, as he leads the commemoration of International Tree Planting Day at a bamboo and tree planting ceremony on his 65th birthday at the San Mateo landfill in Barangay Pitong Bukawe, San Mateo, Rizal on September 13, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE)— President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday marked his 65th birthday by planting bamboo in San Mateo town, Rizal, highlighting the need for action as the world reels from the impact of climate change.

"Ang pinakamaganda, para ang kaarawan ko ay mas maging makabuluhan at may dahilan na tayo ay mag-celebrate, ay sabi ko gawa tayo ng... tree planting..., ang pinakaimportanteng issue [hindi lang] sa Pilipinas kundi sa buong mundo ngayon," Marcos said at the MMDA landfill inside the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape.

"The challenges we hurdled in recent years highlighted the fact that we have one Earth. we must spare no effort to ensure that it survives in the years to come."

Marcos said preserving the environment is among the administration's priorities because it entails economic gains.

Nature, he added, "desperately needs attention" and the nationwide tree-planting would also strengthen the environment.

“Itong ating ginagawa itong araw na ito ay isa sa mga hakbang na maaari nating gawin upang tulungan at patibayain ang ating kalikasan, alagaan ang ating kalikasan, para ay tayo naman ay meron tayong imamana sa mga anak natin sa susunod sa atin na mga Pilipino," he said.

Marcos noted that the tree planting activity will help in the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources' (DENR) national greening program, which he said is considered the country’s most ambitious reforestation program.

Under it, the environment department aims to have 11,631 hectares of "enhanced national greening program sites" in 2023.

The seedlings that will be planted nationwide, Marcos said, would be helpful not only in the environment but for jobs generation and creation of more opportunities.

"More than the economic benefit of this activity, we are essentially and primarily investing in ensuring that our planet remains a safe space. Never mind for us, but we are only custodians of this earth. But more so that we can say to the children, the Filipinos that follow us, that we have taken good care of that which they will inherit," he said.

Environment officials said the bamboo or "Kawayang Tinik," originating from Indonesia, was chosen for the landfill because of its potential to "absorb heavy metals" and its varied day-to-day use.

The bamboo plant that Marcos planted in the Rizal landfill. Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News The bamboo plant that Marcos planted in the Rizal landfill. Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

The bamboo species is widely distributed in the country.

The activity is part of the simultaneous tree-planting activities nationwide headed by the DENR and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Other government and local officials planted their own bamboo shoots during the event.

The activity was concluded by the singing of the "Happy birthday" song for Marcos, who was clad in blue polo. Officials presented a cake as well to the chief executive.

In an Instagram post, Ilocos Norte 1st Dist. Rep. Sandro Marcos expressed how proud he is of his father as he conveyed his birthday greetings.

"Even if I have the honour of knowing you as Mr President, I believe that it’s an even bigger honour knowing you as Dad. Happy birthday pop," Sandro wrote.

"I’m extremely proud of how far you’ve come over the last few years and I can confidently say that our country is in good hands. We love you and we’re with you all the way," he added.

The president's sister, Sen. Imee Marcos, also shared her birthday greetings on social media.

A birthday luncheon was held in Malacanang for Marcos' birthday, his first as the country's leader.

On Monday, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said she has "no information" whether Marcos would hold a party, but the public could expect that he would "mark" the occasion.

Among the other activities that Marcos is expected to join on his birthday are the signing of an executive order in Malacañang and a gift-giving activity in San Juan City.

