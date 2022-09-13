Screengrab from Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo’s Facebook post

MANILA - A luncheon was held in Malacañang’s Rizal Hall on Tuesday to celebrate the 65th birthday of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his first as the country's leader.

In a video uploaded on Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo’s Facebook page, several high-ranking government officials sang the birthday song for the President, who was on stage with Vice President Sara Duterte, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo was also spotted in the event.

Other guests include Cabinet officials, senators, congressmen and some allies of the President.

Marcos’ lunch party was held hours after he planted trees in Rizal and signed an executive order imposing a year-long moratorium on payments on the annual amortization and interest payments of agrarian reform beneficiaries.

Video from Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles told reporters on Monday that it is difficult to discuss specifics on Marcos' plans for his birthday, but said she was sure the country's leader would "mark" it.

MARCOS SINGS 'IMAGINE'

Later in the day, another party was held at a hotel where Marcos was seen singing "Imagine" by John Lennon, based on a video shared by news personality Anthony Taberna.

Also spotted in the event were Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Marcos' sister Irene.

No other details were available from Malacañang regarding the second party.