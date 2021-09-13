MANILA - Sen. Grace Poe on Monday hinted at Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto's possible Senate bid in the upcoming 2022 national elections.

Poe dropped the hint during the Senate's September 13, 2021 session as she thanked her colleagues who voted in favor of a bill renaming Roosevelt Avenue to Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue, an ode to her late father and king of Filipinos action movies.

As Poe thanked Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto for his affirmative vote, she casually mentioned the veteran actress-turned-lawmaker, saying: "Ang asawa ni Sen. Ralph Recto, na magiging senador natin, na si Vilma Santos."

(The wife of Sen. Ralph Recto and who will also be our senator, Vilma Santos.)

Sen. Recto - who has served in 2 consecutive terms in the Senate - earlier said that his wife is considering a possible senatorial bid in next year's elections.

"That’s a possibility, we’ve been discussing that here in the House if she wants to run for the Senate. She might run for the Senate, I might take her place in the House as well," he told ANC's Headstart in July.

Recto said that he and his wife would back the presidential candidacy of either Sen. Panfilo Lacson or Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

Poe is rumored to be running as Domagoso's vice president, but has yet to give a formal announcement about her political plans.

"We belong to a political party, we will discuss that in the party and see where it leads us," Recto said.

Mr. and Mrs. Recto are members of the Nacionalista Party led by the Villar family.

Mark Villar, son of Sen. Cynthia Villar, is among the senatorial candidates of ruling party PDP-Laban.

