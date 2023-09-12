Tony Leachon quits DOH special adviser post

Dr. Tony Leachon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Health reform advocate Dr. Tony Leachon has resigned from his position as special adviser for non-communicable diseases at the Department of Health (DOH) due to "personal reasons."

"I have made this decision after careful consideration," Leachon wrote in his resignation letter, dated September 11, addressed to Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa. "And it is based on personal reasons that I believe are best for me, my family, and my future."

Leachon's resignation comes after Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin questioned his appointment as DOH special adviser during the budget deliberations of the agency at the House of Representatives, saying he could not be considered a health expert.

In a statement Tuesday confirming his departure from the agency, Leachon said the House hearing last week was an "eye-opener."

He said it was "not good to be defending one's qualifications in the public eye."

"At this stage, I do not have to prove anything anymore. Well, you may find it difficult to cope with the situation, but eventually you will learn to value yourself and not run after people, positions, and relationships that are not meant for you," he said.

"My family is my life, and everything else comes second as far as what’s important to me. I want to spare my family from this matter."

Herbosa appointed Leachon as DOH special adviser for non-communicable diseases last month because of his "exemplary knowledge and experience in the medical field." Leachon said he was invited to join the agency and he did not volunteer himself.

Leachon served as an adviser to the national coronavirus task force at the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

He works at the Manila Doctors' Hospital as an internist and cardiologist. He was a former director of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).