Dr. Anthony Leachon at a House of Representatives hearing. Feb. 26, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) has appointed health reform advocate Dr. Tony Leachon as special adviser for non-communicable diseases.

In a statement Friday, DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said Leachon's appointment would benefit Filipinos because "he has exemplary knowledge and experience in the medical field."

Leachon currently works at the Manila Doctors' Hospital as an internist and cardiologist. He was a former director of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

At the height of the COVID-19 crisis, Leachon served as an adviser to the national coronavirus task force, which led the country's response to the pandemic.

Lechon said in a social media post that he was "so honored" to have Herbosa's trust and "be recognized for our collaborative work through the years."

"It's about time to work together to meet the huge challenges in healthcare," he said. "I hope that some of my ideas and plans will be helpful to reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases in the Philippines."

According to the World Health Organization, over half a million Filipinos died due to non-communicable diseases in 2019.