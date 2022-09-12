Loan sharks behind 'utang tagging' vs teachers: party-list

A classroom in Juan Sumulong Elementary School in Antipolo, Rizal on May 31, 2019, days before the opening of classes in public schools.

MANILA - Loan sharks with connections in the Professional Regulation Commission may be behind the 'utang tagging' scheme where teachers with unpaid debts cannot renew their teaching licenses until they pay up, a party-list lawmaker said Monday.

ACT Teachers Partylist Representative France Castro clarified that the teachers affected by the "utang tagging" scheme have balances from non-government loans or loans taken up from "5-6" lending schemes which carry exorbitant interest rates.

In some instances, loan sharks would even offer jewelry to the teachers so they would fall deeper into debt.

"Hindi ito accredited sa DepEd, mga loan shark [ito] (Their loans are not accredited by the Department of Education, these are from loan sharks)," Castro revealed.

She warned that teachers face a "double-whammy": aside from failing to renew their licenses, they are also sued by the loan sharks to pressure them to pay.

Unpaid debt outside of government loans should hold no bearing to a teacher's standing to qualify for a PRC license renewal, Castro said.

"Hindi ko lang alam kung may kakuntsaba ang loan shark na ito sa PRC, kaya bakit nakakarating ang ganung mga ulat sa PRC," Castro said.

(The loan shark may have connections to the PRC so reports of their outstanding debt reach their office.)

Castro raised the "utang tagging" policy, during the congressional deliberation of the DOLE's 2023 proposed budget last week.

"Isang taon ko nang kinakausap ang PRC, pero patuloy pa rin silang nagta-tag. Kaya napilitan na ako na isiwalat ito, dahil hindi sila gumagawa ng ano, hindi sila nagbabago," she said.

(I have been trying to resolve this with PRC for a year, but the tagging has continued. There was no other choice but to open the issue to the public.)

The PRC of the past administration had committed to look into the issue, Castro said.

Meanwhile, ACT Teachers Party-List also filed a bill seeking to raise Filipino nurses' basic pay to 50,000 pesos a month, in an effort to compensate healthcare workers for the demands of their work and prevent them from seeking better opportunities abroad.

RELATED VIDEO: