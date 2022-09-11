MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission's policy tagging professionals with pending administrative cases, preventing them from renewing their PRC licenses, has been suspended, an official said Sunday.

In a statement, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said the suspension through Resolution No. 1558 signed by PRC acting chairman Jose Cueto Jr. and commissioner Erwin Enad, takes effect immediately.

PRC, an attached agency of the Department of Labor and Employment, implemented the tagging policy under Memorandum Order No. 44.

During the congressional deliberation of the DOLE's 2023 proposed budget, ACT Teachers Party-List Rep. France Castro raised the "utang tagging" policy, which supposedly bars teachers from renewing their licenses due to unpaid debts.

Laguesma expressed concern over the policy, which, according to him, places more burden on professionals with pending administrative cases.

"How can they pay what they borrow if they can’t work because the PRC won’t renew their licenses?" he said in the statement.

Cueto said the PRC will be reviewing and conducting consultations with the aim of promoting efficiency and fairness in its procedures.

Laguesma reminded the PRC that it should focus its regulatory function on undesirable acts arising from the exercise of the professions, and that professionals should not be penalized simply because of their socio-economic circumstances.

