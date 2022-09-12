DOH agrees to lift face mask mandate in low-risk settings

People wear face masks while others wear them improperly as they visit Plaza Miranda on September 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Department of Health has agreed to lift masking for non-vulnerable sectors and low-risk settings, its officer in charge said Monday.

DOH Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire said during the budget briefing of her agency at the House Appropriations Committee that they made their decision based on the World Health Organization's pronouncement that face mask mandates can be focused on the vulnerable sector.

"Masking will just be optional for those who are non-vulnerable. Hindi po puwede sa senior citizen, hindi po pwede doon sa may sakit, 'di po pwede sa mga bata, sa mga transport sector and dapat hindi po crowded ang lugar saka maayos po ang daloy ng hangin." Vergeire said in response to a question posed by Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman.

Vergeire insisted there cannot be any compromise on the wearing of masks. She, however, did not say when this is effective.

So far, more than 62,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Philippines since the start of the pandemic.

Vergeire emphasized that the pandemic is not ending yet.

"We cannot say that we are looking at the end of the pandemic already as of this time because the state of endemicity would require that there is high population immunity, which we do not have right now," she said.

"Even though the number of cases are declining, virus still could mutate expectedly and we need our wall of immunity or the population's immunity high. So that even though we go through the new normal already, we are prepared and our most vulnerable are protected."

Vergeire reported that the so-called wall of immunity from COVID-19 is crumbling since the effect of the vaccines is waning and that more Filipinos should receive booster shots.

"'Pag 'di pa ho nag-receive ng 1st booster 'yun po ating eligible population, the immunity of the population will wane, and therefore there will be increase in the admissions in our hospitals," she said.

Vergeire said they are also now reaching out to possible suppliers of new generation vaccines.

"So we are estimating hopefully if we can be able to proceed with these transactions by 1st quarter of next year, we'll be able to procure these new generation vaccines," she said.

