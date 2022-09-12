OCTA approves easing face mask use outdoors

MANILA — Think tank OCTA Research Group has said that it supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s order relaxing face mask mandates in the country.

"We support the government's new policy on relaxing the mask mandate for the outdoors," OCTA said in a statement.

On Monday, Marcos issued an executive order making the use of face masks optional in outdoor settings.

"The voluntary wearing of face masks in open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation, is hereby allowed," read Marcos' EO No. 3, which took effect immediately.

OCTA said that it hopes the Marcos administration will define "a set of triggers to reimpose the use of masks outdoors should a serious surge in cases happen."

"In OCTA we believe that any change in policy should be grounded in

science and based on ensuring public health and safety for all," it said.

The think tank last week said easing rules on mask-wearing in outdoor settings might not affect the country's COVID-19 situation.

