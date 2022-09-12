Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 15,379 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

From Sept. 5 - 11, the country recorded an average of 2,197 daily infections, which is 10 percent lower compared to the previous week, according to the health department's latest bulletin.

Of the new infections, 12 or 0.09 percent were severe and critical.

As of Sunday, 727 or 9.6 percent of COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the DOH said.

Some 594 or 23.9 percent of 2,485 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. Meanwhile, the non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 28.2 percent.

During the past week, the DOH said it verified 300 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

19 in September 2022

30 in August 2022

41 in November 2021

154 in October 2021

39 in September 2021

1 in April 2021

1 in September 2020

6 in August 2020

8 in July 2020

1 in June 2020

To date, more than 72.7 million Filipinos or 93.18 of the target population had been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Of the figure, over 18.5 million have received their first booster dose while more than 2.4 million have gotten their second booster shots.

