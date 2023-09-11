Ombudsman junks 'red-tagging' cases vs Duterte officials

MANILA — The Ombudsman said it has dismissed the "red-tagging" cases filed against ex-officials of the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte because there is no law against the controversial act.

Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel asked Ombusdman Samuel Martires about the status of 56 administrative cases and 2 criminal cases against several officials and figures from the Duterte administration such as Antonio Parlade Jr., Lorraine Badoy, Hermogenes Esperon, Mocha Uson, and others.

"With respect to the red tagging those cases were already dismissed sa kadahilanan po na wala namang batas na nagbabawal sa red tagging," Martires told the House Appropriations Committee budget briefing on Monday.

"Red tagging" refers to the practice of labeling and accusing people —including activists, rights defenders, artists and journalists — of being terrorists, communists and enemies of the state.

"In the absence of a law we cannot arrogate unto ourselves by saying na nag-violate ka ng red tagging," Martires also said.

Manuel however noted that those people were sued for other offenses, which the Ombudsman rejected as "palusot."

"Doon sa puntos na dahil nga walang red tagging [law] fa-file mo ng kaso ng Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, para lang yung nagpalusot tayo eh, ito yung tinatawag na palusot," Martires said.

Manuel however maintained that there are grounds for those complaints.

One of the complaints, filed against Badoy by Rappler CEO Maria Ressa in 2022, argued that being labeled a "mouthpiece of enemies of the state" and an "enemy of the people", put her "at grave risk by implying that I am a danger to the government [or] Philippine society that must be killed or neutralized."

The Ombudsman originally proposed a P6.7-billion budget for 2024 but only P5 billion was included in the 2024 National Expenditure Program that the Department of Budget and Management submitted to Congress.

"For our budget, I'd like to inform the body that we're contented with what the Department of Budget and Management has recommended to us although it is below what we have asked," Martires said.